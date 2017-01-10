Hot Jobs: January 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3455341
Title Certified Medical Assistant
Salary $12.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform tasks such as rooming patients, recording vital signs, patient history and all pertinent information in a computerized medical record; translating, assisting physicians, administering medications, obtaining insurance authorizations and performing or arranging tests for patients. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3455343
Title RN Clinical Coordinator
Salary $28.85 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Four (4) year prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will collaborate with the clinical team in identifying, evaluating, and prioritizing patient/family needs to develop a care plan; monitor patient health outcome. Will coordinate and assist with optimizing clinic flow and patient satisfaction.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 7166949
Title Budget and Compliance Analyst
Salary $47,573.00 - $74,198.00 Year +Benefits
Qualifications Four (4) year prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will develop, maintain, and monitor financial aspects of the City’s benefit plans. Main duties also include preparation of annual budget, conducting budget presentations, and providing statistical data reports to actuaries and management. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
Location Beeville, Texas
Job Number 5198789
Title CDL Driver
Salary $12.75 Hour
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory. Valid Class A or B- Commercial Driver’s License with Hazardous Material Endorsement required.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 5197804
Title District Operations Supervisor
Salary $64,900.00 - $77,000.00 Year
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will support, plan, organize and coordinate daily operations and oversight of employees in the District. Inspects completed work in compliance with established standards, specifications and safety requirements. Must have three or more years of experience in all facets of line construction, and maintenance.
To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.
Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
