Hot Jobs: January 10, 2017

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3455341

Title Certified Medical Assistant

Salary $12.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform tasks such as rooming patients, recording vital signs, patient history and all pertinent information in a computerized medical record; translating, assisting physicians, administering medications, obtaining insurance authorizations and performing or arranging tests for patients. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3455343

Title RN Clinical Coordinator

Salary $28.85 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Four (4) year prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will collaborate with the clinical team in identifying, evaluating, and prioritizing patient/family needs to develop a care plan; monitor patient health outcome. Will coordinate and assist with optimizing clinic flow and patient satisfaction.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7166949

Title Budget and Compliance Analyst

Salary $47,573.00 - $74,198.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Four (4) year prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will develop, maintain, and monitor financial aspects of the City’s benefit plans. Main duties also include preparation of annual budget, conducting budget presentations, and providing statistical data reports to actuaries and management. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 5198789

Title CDL Driver

Salary $12.75 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory. Valid Class A or B- Commercial Driver’s License with Hazardous Material Endorsement required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 5197804

Title District Operations Supervisor

Salary $64,900.00 - $77,000.00 Year

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will support, plan, organize and coordinate daily operations and oversight of employees in the District. Inspects completed work in compliance with established standards, specifications and safety requirements. Must have three or more years of experience in all facets of line construction, and maintenance.

