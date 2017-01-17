Hot Jobs: January 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6521665

Title Diesel Mechanic

Salary $14.00 - $18.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will perform tasks such as diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Will inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, wheel bearings, and other important parts to ensure that they are in proper operating condition. Must have own basic tools.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 2978160

Title Instrument & Electrical Technician

Salary $18.87 - $30.92 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Six (6) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform preventative maintenance on electrical services, distribution systems, control systems, pumping stations, complex water and wastewater treatment process units, programmable logic controllers, SCADA networks, remote terminal units, and instrumentation equipment. State of Texas Journeyman or Master Electrician License required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3418895

Title Hygiene Coordinator

Salary $14.00 - $15.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will assist dentist, set up equipment, prepare patient for treatment, and keep records. Knowledge of Dentrix Dental Software and breakdown of dental insurance benefits a plus. DNAB certification required.

Location Robstown, Texas

Job Number 6521834

Title CT Pump Operator

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. May be trained in operating more than one type of equipment or combination of equipment. Monitors and documents all phases of the CT service process. Ensures required safety and operational procedures are followed. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Robstown, Texas

Job Number 2978146

Title Frac Service Operator 1

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications No prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform basic safety and repair procedures using processes defined for this job. Will rig up and down service line equipment at the well site. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver's License with X-Combination N & H Endorsements required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

