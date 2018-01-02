Hot Jobs: January 2, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3535324

Title Assistant Property Manager

Salary $14.00 - $15.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist the Community Manager in providing services to residents and promote a high quality of rental-living experience for the residents. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3046067

Title Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Salary $16.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for repair of many types of heavy equipment such as cranes, bulldozers, man lifts, and cherry pickers. Must have diesel mechanic experience with a hydraulic and electrical background.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8592644

Title CDL Truck Driver

Salary $19.49 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive a truck to destinations within designated time standards for run. Must be available to work flexible hours including some evenings and weekends. May be required to load and unload trailer, either individually or with assistance of dock workers. Valid Class A - Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Portland, Texas

Job Number 5281357

Title Project Accountant

Salary $18.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Responsible for the project billing process, including responding to client inquiries, verifying employee’s chargeable time; in accordance with the established accounting standards and billing policy. Construction background is strongly preferred. Strong Excel skills required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 8592029

Title Train Crew

Salary $40,000.00 - $60,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications A High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for train operation and movement. Will operate locomotive equipment including through the use of a remote control device; and perform hostler operations of operating locomotives between various shop locations, service tracks, and switching areas. Ability to pull, lift, and carry 25 – 50 pounds. Must pass a pre-employment test. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

© 2018 KIII-TV