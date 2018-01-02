Hot Jobs: January 2, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3535324
Title Assistant Property Manager
Salary $14.00 - $15.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist the Community Manager in providing services to residents and promote a high quality of rental-living experience for the residents. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3046067
Title Heavy Equipment Mechanic
Salary $16.00 - $20.00 Hour
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for repair of many types of heavy equipment such as cranes, bulldozers, man lifts, and cherry pickers. Must have diesel mechanic experience with a hydraulic and electrical background.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 8592644
Title CDL Truck Driver
Salary $19.49 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive a truck to destinations within designated time standards for run. Must be available to work flexible hours including some evenings and weekends. May be required to load and unload trailer, either individually or with assistance of dock workers. Valid Class A - Commercial Driver's License required.
Location Portland, Texas
Job Number 5281357
Title Project Accountant
Salary $18.00 - $20.00 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Responsible for the project billing process, including responding to client inquiries, verifying employee’s chargeable time; in accordance with the established accounting standards and billing policy. Construction background is strongly preferred. Strong Excel skills required.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 8592029
Title Train Crew
Salary $40,000.00 - $60,000.00 Year +Benefits
Qualifications A High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for train operation and movement. Will operate locomotive equipment including through the use of a remote control device; and perform hostler operations of operating locomotives between various shop locations, service tracks, and switching areas. Ability to pull, lift, and carry 25 – 50 pounds. Must pass a pre-employment test. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
