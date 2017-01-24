Hot Jobs: January 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8512446

Title Director of Intergovernmental Relations

Salary $79,361.00 - $130,042.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Ten (10) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will monitor state and federal governmental activities, developing legislative programs approved by City Council, managing the City's federal and state consultants, and coordinating legislative activities with other public and private sector entities and municipal advocacy organizations. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6523612

Title Senior Project Manager

Salary $52,418.00 - $85,894.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Nine (9) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will review public improvement plans, master plans, construction plans, etc. to ensure the entire development process runs smoothly and the project is successfully completed. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3458122

Title Industrial Hygienist

Salary $20.00 - $30.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will work with plant officials to devise, implement, and uphold a comprehensive industrial safety policy. Will conduct industrial hygiene field tests such as noise, air quality, etc. and assist in the development of action plans and abatement strategies. TWIC card required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5201919

Title Carpenter

Salary $15.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform a wide variety of carpentry work, overseeing the carpentry equipment and the building of forms used in concrete construction, operating table radial arm saw, band saws and other carpentry related equipment. Must be able to read blue prints and tape measures with accuracy.

Location Bishop, Texas

Job Number 2979916

Title Crane Operator

Salary $28.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience required. Will operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Must have current NCCCO or NCCER certificate. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

