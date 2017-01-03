Hot Jobs: January 3, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 2975967

Title Fiberglass Repair Technician

Salary $12.00 - $16.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will repair boats, jet skis, motor homes, and small tanks. Must have knowledge of replacing transoms, floors and be able to perform gel coat repairs. Must have own tools. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8508197

Title Hydrovac Operator

Salary $20.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will operate the on-board hydro-vacuum system outside the truck performing non-destructive excavation around sensitive underground piping and cables. Heavy lifting and working heights may be required. Some out of State work may be required. OSHA10 Certification required. Valid Class B – Commercial Driver's License with Tanker Endorsements required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8507976

Title Case Manager

Salary $14.00 - $14.50 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will assist in providing client services in a wide variety of fields, such as psychology, rehabilitation, or social work, including support for families. May assist clients in identifying and obtaining available benefits and social and community services.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7164582

Title Test Driver

Salary $18.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive up to ten hours per day in varying road and weather conditions testing large trucks. Must be able to write detailed reports and speak, read, and write in English. Reliable transportation to and from work required. DOT drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class A - Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number 8508350

Title Program Manager

Salary $4,598.66 - $7,532.75 Month

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Manages operations to ensure delivery of eligibility services in a timely and accurate manner according to state and federal regulations. Must have ability to train and supervise the work of others. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

