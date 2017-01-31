Hot Jobs: January 31, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Orange Grove, Texas

Job Number 6524992

Title Field Service Technician

Salary $18.00 - $28.00 Hour

Qualifications Six (6) months prior Experience a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will be responsible for the installation, operation, repair, removal, and maintenance of company tools and other oilfield equipment. Will drive and operate mobile crane truck, pickup and trailer to deliver tools over state lines up to 70% of the time depending on district location. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8513787

Title Garage Service Technician

Salary $13.32 - $20.64 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform a variety of maintenance activities to ensure general maintenance, cleanliness, detailing and servicing of transportation vehicles/fleet. Will also assist in the performance of state safety inspections as required by the Texas Department of Public Safety to ensure company is in compliance with state and federal regulations. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 8513708

Title Athletic Director

Salary $50,000.00 - $65,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a Master's Degree required. Will prepare and administer intercollegiate athletic budget and provide fiscal overview for the athletic program. Develop games, in cooperation with athletic staff, games, schedules, and a certified base of game officials. Ensure that all events held in conjunction with the Athletic Department are in compliance with NJCAA and Region XIV. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 2981332

Title Grant Writer/Manager

Salary $40,000.00 - $45,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Responsible for coordinating all grant processes, evaluations, budget, finance, reports, etc. for the purpose of ensuring compliance with the college, state, federal and other funder guidelines. Will work in collaboration with College administrators, faculty and staff to ensure the development, implementation, communication and evaluation of the District's grants. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Ingleside, Texas

Job Number 5203459

Title Journeyman Electrician

Salary $16.00 - $22.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Must pass criminal background check and drug screening.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

(© 2017 KIII)