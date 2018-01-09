Hot Jobs: January 9, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 8594721
Title Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee
Salary $15.00 - $19.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Six (6) months prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform construction and maintenance work as well as digging ditches, hydraulic tamping, cutting brush and moving materials. Assist Journey Lineworker frame and load poles and transformers on trucks and trailers, fuel and clean trucks Must be able to work nights and weekends. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 6606163
Title Fire Protection Specialist
Salary $18.87 - $30.92 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will review commercial constructions plans for compliance with adopted fire codes. Will analyze and address fire protection and life safety issues for existing structures and new construction. Will be liaison between Fire Department and Development Services for Fire Code-related issues. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 7251541
Title Maintenance Technician
Salary $13.00 Hour
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will manage and oversee property grounds operations and maintenance for a 140 unit complex. Will perform minor maintenance of plumbing, and electrical work. Must have Air Condition certification. Valid Class A - Commercial Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3540189
Title Heavy Equipment Mechanic
Salary $15.52 - $25.44 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will diagnose and repair heavy equipment for Fleet Maintenance. Repair engines and powertrain components. Diagnose vehicle and equipment malfunctions. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License Required.
Location Rockport, Texas
Job Number 5282785
Title Administrative Assistant
Salary $12.00 - $14.00 Hour
Qualifications A High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform routine clerical and administrative functions, drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files. Must be proficient in Excel, including the ability to use formulas to calculate hours and pay. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
