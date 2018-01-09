Hot Jobs: January 9, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8594721

Title Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee

Salary $15.00 - $19.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Six (6) months prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform construction and maintenance work as well as digging ditches, hydraulic tamping, cutting brush and moving materials. Assist Journey Lineworker frame and load poles and transformers on trucks and trailers, fuel and clean trucks Must be able to work nights and weekends. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6606163

Title Fire Protection Specialist

Salary $18.87 - $30.92 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will review commercial constructions plans for compliance with adopted fire codes. Will analyze and address fire protection and life safety issues for existing structures and new construction. Will be liaison between Fire Department and Development Services for Fire Code-related issues. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7251541

Title Maintenance Technician

Salary $13.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will manage and oversee property grounds operations and maintenance for a 140 unit complex. Will perform minor maintenance of plumbing, and electrical work. Must have Air Condition certification. Valid Class A - Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3540189

Title Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Salary $15.52 - $25.44 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will diagnose and repair heavy equipment for Fleet Maintenance. Repair engines and powertrain components. Diagnose vehicle and equipment malfunctions. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License Required.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 5282785

Title Administrative Assistant

Salary $12.00 - $14.00 Hour

Qualifications A High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform routine clerical and administrative functions, drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files. Must be proficient in Excel, including the ability to use formulas to calculate hours and pay. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

