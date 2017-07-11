Hot Jobs: July 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3495735

Title Registered Nurse

Salary $35.00 - $40.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will perform nursing assessments for individuals with intellectual disabilities, document information from assessment, develop implementation plans, teach unlicensed providers about specific health needs to individuals, delegate and train staff, and review medication administration records. Current Texas State RN License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6561668

Title X-Ray Technician

Salary $19.00 - $22.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and Two (2) years College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will maintain and use x-ray equipment and supplies necessary to demonstrate portions of the human body on x-ray film or fluoroscopic screen for diagnostic purposes. Provide assistance to physicians or other technologists in the performance of more complex procedures

Location Three Rivers, Texas

Job Number 3016931

Title Customer Service Representative

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) preferred. Will provide excellent customer service, adhering to all tobacco and alcohol policies, replenish merchandise, operate the cash register and balance cash and inventory transactions. May be required to successfully complete additional certifications for this position to include, but not limited to ServSafe, Franchise-specific certifications, and Alcohol Certification (ABC).

Location Gregory, Texas

Job Number 8548067

Title Machinist CNC

Salary $15.00 - $17.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for operating threading machine, perform daily maintenance work, change tool settings, threading detection, burring, die-stamping mark, and paint-stenciling mark. Forklift and overhead crane operations experience a plus. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Bishop, Texas

Job Number 7198465

Title Industrial General Foreman/Superintendent

Salary $40.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Seven (7) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will plan, organize, coordinate and execute small capital projects, daily maintenance activities and medium to large turnarounds and schedules. Must have extensive knowledge of industrial maintenance activities, standards and practices. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

