Hot Jobs: July 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Alice, Texas
Job Number 5239949
Title Service Writer
Salary $12.00 - $14.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will supervise employees, order parts and turn in warranty claims. Confer with customers by telephone or in person to provide information about products or services, take or enter orders, cancel accounts, or obtain details of complaints. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3497365
Title Millwright
Salary $16.00 - $18.00 Hour
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and One (1) year College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will perform mechanical alignments for rotating equipment and drivers. Disassemble and reassemble complex mechanical components. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Own Personal Protection Equipment, steel toe shoes, hard hat, goggles, and basic tools required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 8551389
Title Production Shift Leader
Salary $16.00 - $18.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will supervise the activities of production and operating workers. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3017281
Title Maintenance Technician
Salary $14.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will perform maintenance work which will include some of the following tasks: lawn mowing, change out lights, light plumbing, electrical, and janitorial. Background check will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Gregory, Texas
Job Number 3497042
Title Security Officer
Salary $12.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Seven (7) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will plan, organize, coordinate and execute small capital projects, daily maintenance activities and medium to large turnarounds and schedules. Must have extensive knowledge of industrial maintenance activities, standards and practices. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.
Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
