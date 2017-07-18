Hot Jobs: July 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 5239949

Title Service Writer

Salary $12.00 - $14.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will supervise employees, order parts and turn in warranty claims. Confer with customers by telephone or in person to provide information about products or services, take or enter orders, cancel accounts, or obtain details of complaints. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3497365

Title Millwright

Salary $16.00 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and One (1) year College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will perform mechanical alignments for rotating equipment and drivers. Disassemble and reassemble complex mechanical components. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Own Personal Protection Equipment, steel toe shoes, hard hat, goggles, and basic tools required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8551389

Title Production Shift Leader

Salary $16.00 - $18.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will supervise the activities of production and operating workers. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3017281

Title Maintenance Technician

Salary $14.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will perform maintenance work which will include some of the following tasks: lawn mowing, change out lights, light plumbing, electrical, and janitorial. Background check will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Gregory, Texas

Job Number 3497042

Title Security Officer

Salary $12.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Seven (7) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will plan, organize, coordinate and execute small capital projects, daily maintenance activities and medium to large turnarounds and schedules. Must have extensive knowledge of industrial maintenance activities, standards and practices. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

© 2017 KIII-TV