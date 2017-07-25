Hot Jobs: July 25, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Benavides, Texas

Job Number 7208400

Title Derrick Operator

Salary $17.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will rig derrick equipment and operate pumps to circulate mud through drill hole. Repair pumps, mud tanks, and related equipment. Will perform all job related assignments as assigned or directed.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3020298

Title Project Manager

Salary $75,000.00 - $100,000.00 Year

Qualifications Ten (10) years prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will be responsible for administering security contracts and ensuring compliance with regulatory and contractual requirements. Will be the liaison with client, law enforcement agencies, customers, and employees, providing management oversight and driving operational accountability through effective change management and leadership development processes. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6564984

Title Industrial Instrument Technician

Salary $30.00 - $34.00 Hour

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for installing, repairing, maintaining, and calibrating electronic equipment and gauges that control, regulate, and/or monitor a mechanical system. Must be able to work at heights and be able to climb ladders and stairways as well as work on elevated platforms. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8553231

Title Educational Advisor

Salary $32,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications No prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will conduct student intakes and assessments, prepare plans for services. Provide assistance to program participants and parents individually and via workshops about goal setting, academic planning, career exploration, study skills, personal growth, postsecondary planning. Assist with applications for financial aid, scholarships and admissions.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 3019687

Title Recruiter – Aerospace & Defense

Salary $36.00 - $38.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will recruit for technical and non-technical, temporary and direct-hire employees. Networks through industry contacts, association memberships, trade groups and employees. Will compile data and provide regular reports on status of open positions and recruitment metrics.

