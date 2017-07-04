Hot Jobs: July 4, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8549092

Title Legal Secretary

Salary $38,000.00 - $40,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents for a busy litigation firm. Must be able to type 65+WPM, and manage multiple priorities. Must have legal experience in supporting attorneys.

Location Robstown, Texas

Job Number 6560372

Title Maintenance Assistant (Oil & Gas)

Salary $15.00 - $19.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Under the supervision of the Tutor Technician will ensure that equipment is maintained and repaired to the highest standards and according to the latest specifications. Background check, drug screening and MVR will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 8547310

Title Victim Advocate – Rural Areas

Salary $15.39 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications A Bachelor's Degree required. Will provide peer counseling, education, and advocacy to victims of domestic violence. Act as liaison with other agencies/entities on behalf of clients, as required, either directly or through assigned volunteers. Travel required. Must provide proof of current vehicle insurance. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.



Location Portland, Texas

Job Number 6560043

Title Store Manager

Salary $38,500.00 - $40,000.00 Year

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for management of all employees in the effective planning and implementation of all store processes, including ordering, receiving, stocking, presentation, selling, staffing and support. Will provide superior customer service and leadership. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 6559718

Title Equipment Operator II-Streets

Salary $12.17 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Will operate heavy motorized equipment used in Street Dept. operations. Participates in all activities relating to maintenance, repair and construction of streets, drainage and alley operations. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

© 2017 KIII-TV