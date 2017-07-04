Hot Jobs: July 4, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 8549092
Title Legal Secretary
Salary $38,000.00 - $40,000.00 Year +Benefits
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents for a busy litigation firm. Must be able to type 65+WPM, and manage multiple priorities. Must have legal experience in supporting attorneys.
Location Robstown, Texas
Job Number 6560372
Title Maintenance Assistant (Oil & Gas)
Salary $15.00 - $19.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Under the supervision of the Tutor Technician will ensure that equipment is maintained and repaired to the highest standards and according to the latest specifications. Background check, drug screening and MVR will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.
Location Beeville, Texas
Job Number 8547310
Title Victim Advocate – Rural Areas
Salary $15.39 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications A Bachelor's Degree required. Will provide peer counseling, education, and advocacy to victims of domestic violence. Act as liaison with other agencies/entities on behalf of clients, as required, either directly or through assigned volunteers. Travel required. Must provide proof of current vehicle insurance. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.
Location Portland, Texas
Job Number 6560043
Title Store Manager
Salary $38,500.00 - $40,000.00 Year
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for management of all employees in the effective planning and implementation of all store processes, including ordering, receiving, stocking, presentation, selling, staffing and support. Will provide superior customer service and leadership. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 6559718
Title Equipment Operator II-Streets
Salary $12.17 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Will operate heavy motorized equipment used in Street Dept. operations. Participates in all activities relating to maintenance, repair and construction of streets, drainage and alley operations. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.
Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs