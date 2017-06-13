Hot Jobs: June 13, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Gregory, Texas

Job Number 3488727

Title Environmental Specialist

Salary $50,000.00 Year to $55,000.00 Year

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will design, develop and execute environmental management system. Monitor waste storage and waste streams to comply with local, state and federal regulations. Conduct chemical inventories, audits and inspections. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3489234

Title Structural Pressure Vessel Welder

Salary $23.00 Hour to $27.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will weld components in flat, vertical, or overhead positions. Operate manual or semi-automatic welding equipment to fuse metal segments. Assist with preparing material surfaces to be welded. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number 3476126

Title CNC Operators

Salary $12.00 Hour to $22.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience. Will measure dimensions of finished workpieces to ensure conformance to specifications, using precision measuring instruments, templates, and fixtures. Transfer commands from servers to computer numerical control (CNC) modules, using computer network links. Valid Class C- Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7201648

Title Engineer V

Salary $85,384.00 Year to $139,912 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Seven (7) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering required. Master's Degree in Engineering is highly preferred. Oversee the review and prepare in-house feasibility study analysis, design plans and cost estimates. Manage the development of utility in-house projects and programs. Prepare analytical and statistical reports for operational activities. Must have Professional Engineer (P.E.) License. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6525379

Title Director of Finance

Salary $80,704.00 Year to $125,091.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Seven (7) years prior Experience and Bachelor's Degree required. Will coordinates annual budget process and revisions. Prepare long-range strategic financial planning and forecasting. Will review and approve all internal and external financial reporting. Oversee Finance and Accounting department operations. Valid Class C –Standard Driver's License required.

