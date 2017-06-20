Hot Jobs: June 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Beeville, Texas
Job Number 3012209
Title Payroll Coordinator
Salary $40,000.00 Year
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will ensure that payroll is processed in a timely manner. Must have effective computer, oral and written communication skills. Advanced knowledge and work experience using Microsoft Office Suite a plus. Knowledge of POISE software preferred. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 5209096
Title Maintenance Supervisor
Salary $18.00 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for the day-to-day maintenance involved in the upkeep of a large number of units. Inspects completed and in-progress work to ensure compliance with established state, federal and local regulations. HVAC or EPA certification required. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 8528918
Title Bus Operator
Salary $14.00 Hour to $16.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will operate a bus over an established route adhering to predetermined schedule in a safe, efficient, and courteous manner. Valid Class B – Commercial with Passenger Endorsement Driver’s License required.
Location Taft, Texas
Job Number 6549391
Title Manager
Salary $32,000.00Year to $40,000 Year + Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will oversee the daily operations of a fast-food restaurant. Coordinate assignments of cooking personnel to ensure economical use of food and timely preparation. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Bishop, Texas
Job Number 3488069
Title Police Officer
Salary $27,560.00 Year to $29,265.00 Year +Benefits
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will patrol assigned area to enforce laws and ordinances. Must be TCLEOSE certified and hold a current Texas Peace Officer’s license. Background check, drug screening, and physical will be conducted. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.
To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.
