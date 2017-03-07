Hot Jobs: March 7, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Alice, Texas
Job Number 6532923
Title Specialized Caseload Counselor
Salary $35,000.00 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will maintain a caseload of felony and misdemeanor offenders by conducting office visits and field visits on a monthly basis and perform weekly group counseling sessions. Chemical Dependency Counselor License required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 8521496
Title Security Officer
Salary $14.50 - $15.50 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will guard, patrol, or monitor industrial or commercial premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. TWIC card may be required for some positions. Security License sponsorship available for qualified candidates.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3467422
Title Registered Dietitian
Salary $35,479.00 - $58,137 Year + Benefits
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will plan and conduct individual/group nutrition education activities to provide optimal participation education. Will deliver client-center counseling through Value Enhance Nutritional Assessment (VENA) tools and technique. Registered Dietitian by the American Dietetic Association required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
Location Robstown, Texas
Job Number 3467434
Title District General Manager
Salary $60,000.00 - $70,000.00 Year + Benefits
Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Accountable for the overall direction of District Location(s) activities to ensure high levels of customer service, operational effectiveness, employee productivity, and profitability. Knowledge of propane industry preferred. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License
Location Rockport, Texas
Job Number 2988553
Title AC Technician
Salary $12.00 Hour + Benefits + Bonuses
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for diagnosing and repairing residential heating, and central air conditioning systems. Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds, climb ladders, and work in confined conditions. Criminal Background check and drug screening will be conducted. EPA certification and TDLR registration required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.
Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs