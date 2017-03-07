Hot Jobs: March 7, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 6532923

Title Specialized Caseload Counselor

Salary $35,000.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will maintain a caseload of felony and misdemeanor offenders by conducting office visits and field visits on a monthly basis and perform weekly group counseling sessions. Chemical Dependency Counselor License required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8521496

Title Security Officer

Salary $14.50 - $15.50 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will guard, patrol, or monitor industrial or commercial premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. TWIC card may be required for some positions. Security License sponsorship available for qualified candidates.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3467422

Title Registered Dietitian

Salary $35,479.00 - $58,137 Year + Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will plan and conduct individual/group nutrition education activities to provide optimal participation education. Will deliver client-center counseling through Value Enhance Nutritional Assessment (VENA) tools and technique. Registered Dietitian by the American Dietetic Association required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Robstown, Texas

Job Number 3467434

Title District General Manager

Salary $60,000.00 - $70,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Accountable for the overall direction of District Location(s) activities to ensure high levels of customer service, operational effectiveness, employee productivity, and profitability. Knowledge of propane industry preferred. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 2988553

Title AC Technician

Salary $12.00 Hour + Benefits + Bonuses

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for diagnosing and repairing residential heating, and central air conditioning systems. Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds, climb ladders, and work in confined conditions. Criminal Background check and drug screening will be conducted. EPA certification and TDLR registration required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

(© 2017 KIII)