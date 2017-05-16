Hot Jobs: May 16, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Robstown, Texas

Job Number 3004740

Title Delivery Route Driver

Salary $16.00 - $19.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience. Will inspect and maintain vehicle supplies and equipment. Invoice and collect payments for goods delivered. Will load and unload trucks, and verify the contents of inventory loads against shipping papers. TWIC Card required. Valid Class A-Commercial License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3482857

Title Sr. Equipment Operator-Streets

Salary $14.08 - $23.07 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED) required. Will perform daily asphalt street maintenance and repair, operate various street maintenance equipment in an effort to meet the yearly goal of pavement maintenance and repair. Valid Class B – Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Aransas Pass , Texas

Job Number 3476126

Title CNC Operators

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will measure dimensions of finished workpieces to ensure conformance to specifications, using precision measuring instruments, templates, and fixtures. Transfer commands from servers to computer numerical control (CNC) modules, using computer network links. Valid Class C- Standard Driver's License required.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 8537185

Title Fast Food Manager

Salary $32,000.00 - $49,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and High School Diploma or General Education Degree required. Will oversee daily operations of Fast Food Establishment. Monitor food preparation methods, portion sizes, and garnishing and presentation of food to ensure that food is prepared and presented in an acceptable manner. Count money and make bank deposits. Coordinate assignments of cooking personnel to ensure economical use of food and timely preparation. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 5223007

Title School Bus Driver

Salary $16.00 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications No prior Experience required. Follow safety rules as students board and exit buses or cross streets near bus stops. Comply with traffic regulations to operate vehicles in a safe and courteous manner. Maintain order among pupils during trips to ensure safety. Escort small children across roads and highways. Valid Class B - Commercial Driver's License with P-Passenger Endorsement required.

© 2017 KIII-TV