Hot Jobs: May 23, 2017

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3006666

Title Pipefitter Helper

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will cut, thread, or hammer pipes to specifications, using tools such as saws, cutting torches, pipe threaders, or pipe benders. Will assemble or secure pipes, tubes, fittings, or related equipment, according to specifications, by welding, brazing, cementing, soldering, or threading joints. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3485216

Title Environmental Programs Specialists

Salary $47,545.00 Year to $77,908.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will maintain documentation such as investigation outcomes, report submissions, and correspondence with regulatory agencies. Will conduct periodic internal reviews or audits to ensure that compliance procedures are followed. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8537757

Title Residential Real Estate Appraiser

Salary $40,595.00 Year

Qualifications A High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will compute final estimation of property values. Will prepare written reports to estimate property values, outline methods by which the estimations were made, and meet appraisal standards. Will collect and analyze relevant data to identify real estate market trends. Must be able to obtain RPA certification within 5 years of employment. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Mathis, Texas

Job Number 8539722

Title Office Manager

Salary $30,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will conduct intakes, perform interviews, handle file management and reporting to executive director. Will perform receptionist duties, assist with rent receipts, payroll, and bill receipts/payments. Will perform other assigned duties at the direction of Executive Director. Must be able to type 25 words per minute. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 3483540

Title English Professor

Salary $40,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a Master’s Degree required. Will initiate, facilitate, and moderate classroom discussions. Will prepare course materials, such as syllabi, homework assignments, and handouts. Will plan, evaluate, and revise curricula, course content, course materials, and methods of instruction. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.

