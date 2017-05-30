Hot Jobs: May 30, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 8539738

Title Pest Control Technician

Salary $35,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will inspect premises to identify infestation source. Will recommend treatment and prevention methods for pest problems to clients. Will spray or dust chemical solutions, powders, or gases into rooms, onto clothing, furnishings, or wood, or over marshlands, ditches, or catch basins. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8538727

Title District Manager

Salary $35,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will manages multiple retail locations with agents, assistant managers and managers within a designated geographic zone. Will design and recommend regional sales and marketing promotions. Responsible for hiring and training all retail employees/staff. Must have three (3) to five (5) years customer service/insurance sales experience. Current County Mutual License required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6551625

Title Assistant Director of Wastewater

Salary $83,327.00 Year to $136,541.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Seven (7) years prior Experience and Bachelor's Degree Required. Will provide technical direction or supervision to junior engineers, engineering or computer-aided design (CAD) technicians. Will identify design alternatives for the development of new water resources. Will manage the wastewater lift stations, dispose of bio-solids, and maintain storm water drainage pump stations. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

Location Ingleside, Texas

Job Number 3485285

Title Pipe Fitter Salary $29.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED). Will plan pipe system layout, installation, or repair, according to specifications. Will assemble or secure pipes, tubes, fittings, or related equipment, according to specifications, by welding, brazing, cementing, soldering, or threading joints. Plan pipe system layout, installation, or repair, according to specifications. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 8539846

Title Automotive Instructor

Salary $40,000.00 Year + Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and an Associate's Degree required. Perform training classes or training sessions to teach and demonstrate principles, techniques, procedures, or methods of designated subjects Will develop curricula and plan course content and methods of instruction. Will observe and evaluate students' work to determine progress, provide feedback, and make suggestions for improvement. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

