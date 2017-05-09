Hot Jobs: May 9, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Alice, Texas
Job Number 3003478
Title Colony Records Coordinator
Salary $14.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform related clerical work such as word processing, database generation, data management and filing. Furnishes animal information to all personnel as needed. Will assist IT staff with design and requirements for computerized inventory program, and electronic medical records system implementation.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3481875
Title IT Business Analyst III
Salary $57,792.00 - $94,699.00 Year +Benefits
Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will review business processes, analyze existing procedures, research solutions and make recommendations for improvements. Will develop purchasing specifications, requirements, proposals, up to and including City Council and/or City Board agenda items. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 8536035
Title Legal Secretary
Salary $19.00 - $22.00 Hour
Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and must have knowledge of using proper legal formats. May also assist with legal research. Must be able to type 75 words per minute.
Location Aransas Pass, Texas
Job Number 3001318
Title Structural Welder and Fitters
Salary $18.00 - $24.00 Hour
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will position, align, fit, and weld parts to form complete units or subunits, following blueprints and layout specifications, using jigs, welding torches, and hand tools. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed.
Location Sinton, Texas
Job Number 3003616
Title Heavy Equipment Operator
Salary $21.00 - $24.00 Hour
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will operate one or several types of heavy construction equipment to excavate, move, and grade earth. NCCER or OQSG operator qualifications (OQs) required. TWIC card a plus. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
To learn more about these jobs, call Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 888-860-JOBS.
Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
