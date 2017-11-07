Hot Jobs: November 7, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3524482

Title Refrigeration Technician

Salary $25.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will manage and coach maintenance technicians; determining materials, equipment and supplies needed to perform maintenance efficiently; identifying problem equipment and implementing solutions. Must have Refrigeration Certification. Ability to lift 50 – 75 lbs. required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5267714

Title Lineman A O/H

Salary $30.00 - $34.00 Hour

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform skilled electrical work in the construction, maintenance and operation of underground and overhead electrical power lines and auxiliary equipment. Work conditions include exposure to many adverse elements of weather. Valid Class B – Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 5267893

Title Stock Clerk

Salary $15.00 - $18.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for inspecting and accepting incoming shipments of inventory against supplier packing lists, ensuring items have been received in a satisfactory state and that outgoing items are correctly packed, with completed documentation. May be required to operate a forklift. Background check and drug screening will be conducted.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 3040601

Title Branch Manager

Salary $28,000.00 - $32,000.00 Year +Bonuses +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will oversee a location in all aspects of excellent customer service. Must be able to teach, direct, supervise, motivate, and communicate while building collaborative relationships with employees and Supervisors. Criminal background and credit check will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 5267218

Title Superintendent

Salary $28.00 - $30.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Responsible for overseeing construction crew of up to 20 workers for construction project at industrial site. Must have own tools and steel toe boots required. Criminal background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

