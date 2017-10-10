Hot Jobs: October 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7229628

Title Structural-Pressure Vessel Welder

Salary $25.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Responsibilities include welding to ASME and AWS D. Must be able to read and understand welding procedures. Must pass one of three welding tests and drug screening conducted. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6583429

Title Commercial Land Appraiser

Salary $40,535.00 - $48,904.00 Year

Qualifications A High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform appraisal field and office work as assigned, which consists of gathering and analyzing market sales information, property inspection, and data collection. Will make judgments regarding property values and engage in negotiations to resolve problems with property owners. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 2988143

Title CDL Truck Driver

Salary $15.00 Hour +$500 Sign on Bonus

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive Flat beds, and Dump Trucks/Belly dump. Maintain logs of working hours or of vehicle service or repair status, following applicable state and federal regulations. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License required.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 7228941

Title Door Installer/Construction Journeyman

Salary $12.00 - $19.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will construct, erect, install, and repair door structures and fixtures of wood, plywood, and wallboard, using carpenter's hand tools and power tools. Must have knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of doors.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 8570602

Title Interior Renovations Worker

Salary $20.00 Hour

Qualifications Six (6) years prior Experience required. Responsible for removing and repairing door frames, interior walls, and windows. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Supervisory experience a plus. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV