Hot Jobs: October 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7231717

Title General Office Clerk

Salary $13.00 - $15.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3519763

Title Journeyman/Apprentice Plumber

Salary $20.00 - $25.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and One (1) year College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will assemble, install, or repair pipes, fittings, or fixtures of heating, water, or drainage systems, according to specifications or plumbing codes. Install pipe assemblies, fittings, valves, appliances such as dishwashers or water heaters, or fixtures such as sinks or toilets, using hand or power tools. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License.

Location Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number 7230434

Title Painter Blaster

Salary $20.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience. Will paint walls, equipment, buildings, and other structural surfaces, using brushes, rollers, and spray guns. Will perform all work related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License required.

Location Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number 3036634

Title Structural Fitter/Pipe Fitters

Salary $28.00 - $29.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will position, align, fit, and weld parts to form complete units or subunits, following blueprints and layout specifications, and using jigs, welding torches, and hand tools. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 5259577

Title Account Manager

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will oversee staff of 6 to 10 personnel, and conduct morning meetings. Will assist housekeepers with daily duties as needed. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

