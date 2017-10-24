Hot Jobs: October 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Title: Hydroblaster

Salary: $15.00 Hour

Qualification: One (1) year prior experience and a high school diploma. Duties include maintaing and repairing high-pressure water blasting equipment and industrial vacuuming and removal.

Location: Corpus Christi, TexasTitle: Deep-well OperatorSalary: $13.00- $17.00 HourQualification: Two (2) years prior experience and a high school diploma are required. Operators will ensure pumps, conveyors, and vacuum equipment are functioning properly.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Title: Pipe Welder

Salary: $15.00 Hour

Qualification: Three (3) years prior experience and a high school diploma. Duties will include selecting, executing, and examining welds to ensure that they meet standards. You must pass an ABS or ASME weld and x-ray testing.

Location: Ingleside, TexasTitle: Heavy Equipment OperatorSalary: $25.00 HourQualification: Five (5) years prior experience is required along with A &C standard driver's license. Duties include operating heavy equipment and completing tasks in the commercial and industrial field.

Location: Portland, Texas

Title: Payroll Clerk.

Salary: $13.00 Hour

Qualification: Three (3) years prior experience and high school diploma are required. Duties include compiling and recording employee time and payroll data.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.