Hot Jobs: October 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location: Corpus Christi, Texas
Title: Hydroblaster
Salary: $15.00 Hour
Qualification: One (1) year prior experience and a high school diploma. Duties include maintaing and repairing high-pressure water blasting equipment and industrial vacuuming and removal.
Title: Deep-well Operator
Salary: $13.00- $17.00 Hour
Qualification: Two (2) years prior experience and a high school diploma are required. Operators will ensure pumps, conveyors, and vacuum equipment are functioning properly.
Location: Corpus Christi, Texas
Title: Pipe Welder
Salary: $15.00 Hour
Qualification: Three (3) years prior experience and a high school diploma. Duties will include selecting, executing, and examining welds to ensure that they meet standards. You must pass an ABS or ASME weld and x-ray testing.
Title: Heavy Equipment Operator
Salary: $25.00 Hour
Qualification: Five (5) years prior experience is required along with A &C standard driver's license. Duties include operating heavy equipment and completing tasks in the commercial and industrial field.
Location: Portland, Texas
Title: Payroll Clerk.
Salary: $13.00 Hour
Qualification: Three (3) years prior experience and high school diploma are required. Duties include compiling and recording employee time and payroll data.
