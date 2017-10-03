Hot Jobs: October 3, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3516140

Title IT Technician

Salary $25.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will be providing computer support on networks and software for insurance company. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8563194

Title Safety Coordinator

Salary $20.00 - $23.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will conduct and document daily site inspections. Monitor and enforce the requirements of the project specific safety plan, applicable federal or state OSHA standards, and any owner specific requirements. Experience in construction/refinery safety and equipment, Osha 10, CPR, First Aid certifications and TWIC card required.

Location Mathis, Texas

Job Number 7228117

Title Full Charge Bookkeeper

Salary $20.00 - $26.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for maintaining books and financials for parent and subsidiary companies along with Owners' personal books. Must be familiar with reading financials, closing month ends, handling payroll, and submitting 1099s and w-2s forms, and assist in posting. Knowledge of Agriculture Industry is a plus.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 6581946

Title Investigator/Intake Paralegal

Salary $28,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform investigative work, and provide clerical support, including report drafting, data entry, document scanning and case management. Fluency in English and Spanish, both written and oral required. Must be able to travel on a frequent basis. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 6580295

Title Telecommunications Operator

Salary $12.17 - $13.29 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for receiving, evaluating and dispatching calls for Police, transferring fire and EMS calls for service in a timely manner, and performing notification and information gathering duties in support of personnel in the field. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV