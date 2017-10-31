Hot Jobs: October 31, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3523196

Title Quality Assurance Manager

Salary $39,116.00 - $64,096 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Responsible for the proper administration, general management, and control of all matters related to the operation of the Forensic Quality Assurance Section. Must acquire First Aid, CPR, and TCIC/NCIC certifications within one (1) year of hire. Valid Class C –Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3522905

Title Administrative Associate V

Salary $14.47 - $16.29 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for providing administrative academic and research support in the Dean's office in coordination with all the departments in the college. Must have ability to multi-task in a fast paced and diverse environment.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 5264946

Title Carpenter

Salary $14.00 - $15.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will finish surfaces of woodwork or wallboard in houses or buildings. Must have own tools. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Odem, Texas

Job Number 7233116

Title Concrete Finisher

Salary $12.00 - $15.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will Check the forms that hold the concrete to see that they are properly constructed. Spread, level, and smooth concrete, using rake, shovel, hand or power trowel, hand or power screed, and float. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 8576435

Title Lead Telecommunications Operator

Salary $14.80 - $16.18 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for training all new employees in the Communications Center. Reviews and makes recommendations for updates of training materials, tests and evaluates trainees daily. Must maintain TCOLE Telecommunication certification. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

