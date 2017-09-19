Hot Jobs: September 19, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3512650

Title Administrative Assistant

Salary $12.00 - $15.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will review job folders to prepare for audits. Manage excel spreadsheets for inspector vouchers. Perform basic filing, answering and transferring calls, Greet clients and visitors.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7224661

Title Maintenance Technician

Salary $15.00 Hour +Gas Allowance

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform home repairs, dry wall, painting, minor electrical and plumbing repairs, landscaping, and other make ready type duties. Rotating on-call evenings/weekends. Must have reliable transportation. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5256114

Title Business Development Specialist

Salary $60,000.00 Year +Bonuses

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will pursue strategic opportunities, cultivate business partnerships, and explore new markets. Perform business to business phone calls. Must have excellent phone and communication skills.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 5255350

Title Firefighter

Salary $42,660.80 - $47,460.80 Year +Benefits

Qualifications High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responds to fire alarms and requests for emergency assistance; connects, lays and enters building with hose lines; makes forcible entry into buildings; participates in fire prevention inspections, inspects structures and informs the public on fire hazards; maintains station, apparatus and other equipment. Active EMT certification issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 3511928

Title Laborers-Landscaping & Tree Removal

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications No prior experience. Will gather and remove litter with the use of hand tools, such as shovels, rakes, pruning saws, saws, hedge trimmer or brush trimmers. Will operate vehicles or powered equipment, such as mowers, tractors, twin-axle vehicles, chain-saws, electric clippers, sod cutters, or pruning saws. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV