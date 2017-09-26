Hot Jobs: September 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3513507

Title Diesel Mechanic

Salary $20.00 - $23.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform necessary repair and maintenance on company heavy trucks, and pickup trucks. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3514292

Title Journeyman Plumber

Salary $16.30 - $26.71 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform maintenance, installation and repair of plumbing systems at various locations throughout the city. Provide plumbing support services for minor construction, modification and renovation projects assigned to Facilities Maintenance Division for completion. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5257925

Title Glazier

Salary $13.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will cut, assemble, fit, and attach metal-framed glass enclosures for showers, bathtubs, display cases, skylights, solariums, and other structures. Must be able to work flexible hours including some nights and weekends if necessary.

Location Three Rivers, Texas

Job Number 6579348

Title Compressor Mechanic

Salary $15.00 - $19.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Will be dissembling and reassembling or repairing gas and electric compressors. Traveling throughout the U.S. will be required. Must have own hand tools. Knowledge of overhauling compressors required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 3032753

Title Administrative Assistant

Salary $18.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform routine clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers. Must have exceptional knowledge of Excel and WordPerfect. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

