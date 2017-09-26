Hot Jobs: September 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3513507
Title Diesel Mechanic
Salary $20.00 - $23.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform necessary repair and maintenance on company heavy trucks, and pickup trucks. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 3514292
Title Journeyman Plumber
Salary $16.30 - $26.71 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform maintenance, installation and repair of plumbing systems at various locations throughout the city. Provide plumbing support services for minor construction, modification and renovation projects assigned to Facilities Maintenance Division for completion. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 5257925
Title Glazier
Salary $13.00 - $20.00 Hour
Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will cut, assemble, fit, and attach metal-framed glass enclosures for showers, bathtubs, display cases, skylights, solariums, and other structures. Must be able to work flexible hours including some nights and weekends if necessary.
Location Three Rivers, Texas
Job Number 6579348
Title Compressor Mechanic
Salary $15.00 - $19.00 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Will be dissembling and reassembling or repairing gas and electric compressors. Traveling throughout the U.S. will be required. Must have own hand tools. Knowledge of overhauling compressors required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Rockport, Texas
Job Number 3032753
Title Administrative Assistant
Salary $18.00 - $20.00 Hour
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform routine clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers. Must have exceptional knowledge of Excel and WordPerfect. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
