Hot Jobs: September 5, 2017

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6573052

Title Produce Merchandiser

Salary $35,000.00 - $40,000.00 Year

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required. Will provide hands-on training for associates in areas such as: product display techniques, rotation, culling, sanitation and ordering. Must demonstrate strong knowledge of the produce industry relating to seasonal changes and variety of products. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6572747

Title Instrument & Electrical Technician

Salary $18.87 - $30.92 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Six (6) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will maintain existing electrical and control systems by troubleshooting and repairing equipment, performing visual inspections, gathering information related to equipment failure and removing and installing electrical devices and equipment. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7218741

Title Maintenance Aide

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience required and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform simple supervised repair work of structures and equipment. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Must have ability to work after hours and in variable weather conditions. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3507143

Title Water Quality Manager

Salary $60,681.00 - $99,434.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will ensure the public health and welfare of the city in relation to drinking water, wastewater effluent, and storm water runoff. Strategize and plan special projects to mitigate any water quality related issues for drinking water, wastewater and storm water. Valid TCEQ Class C Surface Water License required. Valid Texas Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7220911

Title Laborers

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications No prior experience required. Will perform labor related work collecting loose debris such as loose shingles, and branches around the naval base area. Must be able to work in a fast paced and hot environment. Must be able to pass criminal background check upon hire. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

