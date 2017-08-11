Texas' 2017 Tax Free Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Back-to-school is right around the corner and the State of Texas is helping to ease some of the burden for parents.

Friday was the start to the Tax Free Weekend. The State's Comptroller's Office offers the sales tax holiday each year to give parents a small break on paying sales tax for many back-to-school items.

The law gives retailers the approval to exempt most clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks that are less than $100. Parents save about $8 for every $100 they spend.

For a full list of what is covered under the sales tax holiday, click here.

