650 mile Uber ride from DFW to Nashville might be farthest ever

DFW--The ping came in around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night to Uber driver Brent Pfieffer's cell phone.

Moments later, the part-time Uber operator got an urgent call from the would-be customer requesting a trip that seemed too strange to be true.

"They said, 'I have an issue here. I need these people delivered to Nashville, Tennessee.' You're kidding, right?" Pfieffer told WFAA in an interview on Monday.

It was no joke.

Three Chinese business folks had just arrived from Hong Kong early Sunday afternoon, only to have their connecting flight to Nashville repeatedly delayed, and ultimately canceled.

"The next flight they could get on wasn't until Monday afternoon," said Pfieffer. "And they had a business meeting at noon Monday they had to be at."

Pfieffer loaded the group into his black Ford Expedition at the airport, and spent the next 11.5 hours hightailing it more than 650 miles to Nashville.

"We had a few stops on the way, " he said. "They spoke enough broken English we could converse. They were in a good mood. They were upset they didn't have their bags and didn't get the flight, but other than that it was a fun ride."

The driver is still waiting for Uber to fully process the fare because it's so high.

An Uber XL estimate from DFW to Nashville usually runs more than $1,100 dollars. Pfieffer says that is about what the group expected to pay.

"My portion of it will be close to $800. I also negotiated with the people for gas money, so it was a profitable day," he said laughing.

An Uber spokeswoman told WFAA they don't keep data on their longest or farthest rides, but that they did have a fare from DFW to Nashville late Sunday night.

In December, reports surfaced of a driver taking a customer from Virginia to Brooklyn in New York City.

That was largely believed to be the longest trip ever, although other drivers have since come forward with their own stories, according to Popular Mechanics.

None of the stories shared publicly top the 650+ miles, and 11.5 hours, of Brent's journey, though.

