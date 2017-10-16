Search ongoing for missing worker after gas platform explosion

A fire continues to burn on an oil platform in Lake Pontchartrain more than nine hours after an explosion Sunday night that injured several people. (Photo: City of Kenner, Custom)

KENNER, LA. - A search for a missing employee is still ongoing after an explosion at a natural gas platform in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, eight people were aboard the rig at the time of the explosion around 8 p.m. Sunday. Seven people were rescued and rushed to hospitals Sunday night. As of Monday morning, the Coast Guard was conducting a search and rescue operation for the last missing worker.



Clovelly Oil Company said that three of the injured workers are company employees and that five of the victims, including the missing man, are contract workers.



Spokesman Tim O'Leary said the platform is a collection point for oil and gas from several wells. A statement from the company said a natural gas well was feeding the tank at the time of the explosion, which occurred during maintenance. The statement said the company's three oil wells were shut in at the time, and the flow from the gas well was cut off after the explosion.

A fire on the platform continued to burn overnight. As of 8 a.m. Monday, authorities say the flame is burning at a very low pressure and could continue to burn for several additional hours.

Five workers were transported to University Medical Center with injuries ranging from burns to "blasts." Two patients were transported to a burn center, one was moved to an intensive care unit and two patients were later released.

Two workers that were taken to the East Jefferson General Hospital and were later released.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing worker, but said they have contacted the person's family.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that some of the victims lived in the New Orleans area.

Several residents in Kenner told WWL-TV that they heard a loud boom that caused their homes to shake Sunday night. Authorities say there has been no reports of building damage on shore.

Lopinto said the platform is a natural gas storage location that feeds from other nearby rigs. The platform is located in shallow water about a mile and a half from the Kenner boat launch.

Jefferson Parish officials tell Eyewitness News that the workers were cleaning chemicals aboard the platform but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Arson investigators will determine the cause after the fire has burned out.

Patrick Courreges at the Department of Natural Resources said the platform is a production platform called a co-mingling facility where Clovelly draws oil from several different oil fields. Clovelly said it wasn't sure if any oil had been released into Lake Pontchartrain.

Lopinto said there does not appear to be an environmental impact at this time is also known at this time.

Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said the parish's drinking water was not affected by the incident because the water is drawn from the Mississippi River.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Jefferson County Parish and St. Charles Parish also have marine units on scene assisting.





