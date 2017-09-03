AEP Crews Almost At Full Power Restoration in Corpus Christi

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Jonathan McComb helps Hurricane Harvey victims
-
Volunteers continue cleanup in Port Aransas
-
Two Port Aransas officers deal with aftermath of Harvey
-
2nd Harvey death confirmed in Rockport
-
Missing man in Port Aransas
-
Aransas County ISD to close indefinitely
-
RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage in Port Aransas
-
Man Shot outside Store on Baldwin Blvd.
-
Port Aransas residents served hot meal
More Stories
-
The victims of Hurricane HarveyAug 28, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
AEP crews work diligently to restore powerSep. 3, 2017, 3:56 p.m.
-
Port Aransas Man Found DeadSep. 3, 2017, 1:38 p.m.