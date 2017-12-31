Amber Alert issued for 2 children, police looking for suspect near Round Rock

An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls and police are currently looking for a 44-year-old man believed to have abducted to the children. (Photo: Provided)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued for two children late Sunday evening who law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

The Round Rock Police Department is searching for Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7.

Lilianais is described as a white female, 5’0”, 100 lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes. Officers said the teen has a right nose stud and braces.

Luluvioletta is described as a white female, 4’5”, 75 lbs with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what type of clothing the girls were wearing when they were last seen.

Police are also looking for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles. He is described as a white male, 6’2”, 200 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. Officers said he wears glasses and has a beard.

Miles is wanted in connection with the girls' abduction. It is unclear if he knew the girls prior to their abduction.

He is believed to be driving a gray, 2017 Hyundai Accent with a TX license plate: JGH9845.

Miles was last heard from in Round Rock on Saturday.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.

