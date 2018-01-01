Police believe Terry Allen Miles, 44, is connected to their abduction and is a person of interest associated with the suspicious death. He was last heard from in Round Rock on Saturday. (Photo: DPS)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - An Amber Alert has been issued as Round Rock police search for two children in relation to a suspicious death.

Round Rock police said on Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 2600 block of Leslie Court and found a deceased woman inside.

Police are searching for Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7. Griffith is 5-feet 10-inches, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and has a right nose stud with braces. Bandera-Margaret is 4-feet 5-inches, weighs 75 pounds, has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7. (Photo: Round Rock police)

"Both are associated with a person of interest in the suspicious death investigation," Round Rock police said in a statement.

Police believe Terry Allen Miles, 44, is connected to their abduction and is a person of interest associated with the suspicious death. He was last heard from in Round Rock on Saturday. He is 6-feet 2-inches, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has a beard.

He is driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845. There is also a white sticker on the upper right hand corner of the rear window. Here's a photo of his vehicle:

Terry Allen Miles might be in route to Louisiana in a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. (Photo: Round Rock Police)

Police believe he may be headed to Louisiana.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call Round Rock police at 512-218-5516.

