Sherwin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl, who police say could be in immediate danger.

Sherin Mathews was last seen by her father outside the family's backyard Saturday at about 3 a.m., according to Richardson police.

But authorities weren't called to the family's home in the 900 block of Sunningdale until some five hours later, according to Sgt. Kevein Perlich.

He said search teams used dogs and went door-to-door in the family's neighborhood this morning and into the afternoon but so far had no leads on the girl's whereabouts.

Sherin was last seen wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms.

The girl has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, police said.

Members of the family's church gathered outside of the home Saturday afternoon and said the girl's parents were being interviewed at police headquarters.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call 972-744-4801.

