Anthropologists recover remains of immigrants from mass graves

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Anthropologists from Texas State University and the University of Indianapolis finished their dig Wednesday to recover the remains of 24 immigrants from mass graves in Falfurrias.

The dig site was part of a cemetery that they believe contains hundreds of migrants who died while crossing the dangerous brush country. The researches from Texas State will be taking the remains back to San Marcos for DNA testing.

The anthropologists said they will return to Falfurrias in the future to finish their work.

(© 2017 KIII)