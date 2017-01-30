Basset hound taken from abusive home happy with new owners

BEAUMONT, TEXAS (KBMT) - BEAUMONT, Texas -- A basset hound named Earl had been rescued weeks ago from a home in Orange. Earl is enjoying life at his new home in Beaumont, but this dog has not always been this happy.

Traci James says she was scared for Earl's life when she rescued him after he was mauled by another dog.

"He was knocking on death's door, I don't think he would've made it any much longer," James said.

His injuries were so severe his leg had to be amputated. But Traci was happy to see today that hasn't slowed him down.

"Seeing him today we knocked on the door and he took off running outside, you know so that was, that put a smile on my heart for sure," James said.

He's putting a smile on the faces of Diego Snyder-Zuasnabar and his fiancé Stephanie Aumiller.

They are excited to have Earl as a part of their family.

"We've only had him since Wednesday but we had a couple bad days at work and when I come back and see how happy he is to see us or you know, the amputated leg doesn't even faze him anymore"

The two dog lovers believe that Earl is a blessing.

"That's why they say a dog's a man's best friend, and Earl definitely shows that," Snyder-Zuasnabar said.

According to a YouCaring page set up for Earl's surgery expenses, Earl was attacked by another dog. His injuries forced veterinarians to amputate his front leg.

James wants to help the couple with his medical expenses and has set up an online fundraiser.

Earl's surgery had totaled around $1,200. You can help Earl and his new family by donating here.

