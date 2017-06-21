Beaumont customers rush to liquor store for Tropical Storm Cindy party

BEAUMONT - Many Southeast Texans are rushing to the grocery store to prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy while others are stocking their cart full of liquor for a storm party.

Several customers brought cases of beer and bottles of liquor to the counter of Mikes Liquor on North 23rd St. this afternoon.

Susan Surage grabbed her favorite alcohol Bud light and Sky Vodka to bring back home with her.

“It was one of my errands today…between gas, food and liquor we got it all covered,” said Surage.

The owner of the store, Mike said he saw more customers than usual come into his store this afternoon.

He said people were buying larger amounts of liquor like a half gallon.

“I got to come by and grab my booze for the weekend or the week I don’t know how long this will last but you never know,” said customer Ron McHenry.

McHenry said he is buying booze to get ready for a storm party he plans on throwing.

“A couple of fireballs, couple of this and that a 12 pack of beer whatever we feel we need,” said customer Ron McHenry.

He said getting together with friends and drinking some beer is the best way to wait out a storm. He said if all else fails, he will be prepared for the worst.

"I have to get everything all done at the house and we sit around for the neighbors to come around and have a party," said McHenry.



The owner of Mike’s Liquor said rain or shine his store will still be open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

© 2017 KBMT-TV