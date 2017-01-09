Bulked Up Referee Becomes the Talk of Twitter

Tampa, FL (WLTX) - The focus of a football game, usually, is on the players the game itself.

But Twitter just couldn't get over the unusually well built head referee who looked like he might be able to keep up with the guys on Clemson and Alabama, even thought he's well old enough to be their father.

A few minutes into the game, people began noticing Mike Defee's biceps, and took to Twitter to talk about it.

(Photo: Jackson, Terralynnd)

And another....

(Photo: Jackson, Terralynnd)