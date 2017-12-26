Can you tell these fake Texas news stories from the real ones? Take this quiz to find out.

Photo: Todd Wiseman, The Texas Tribune (Photo: Custom)

Editor's note: This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune here. The furor over fake news showed no signs of slowing down in 2017. The term remains as prevalent as ever, with the president of the United States regularly using Twitter to criticize mainstream media outlets as "fake news." How good are you at identifying falsehoods that spread online? Take this Texas-themed quiz below and let us know how you did. Related: Avoiding “fake news”: a social media manager’s tips for verifying online news powered by Typeform

If you don't see the quiz above, you can also take it here.

Texas Tribune mission statement

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

The Texas Tribune