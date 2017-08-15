City council to begin process of renaming Robert E. Lee Road

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin City Council has decided to begin the process of trying to change the name of Robert E. Lee Road in South Austin, council member Ann Kitchen confirmed to KVUE Tuesday.

The news comes after someone vandalized four of the road signs in the area following white supremacist demonstrations in Virginia that became violent over the weekend. After the road signs were vandalized, a petition was started to rename the road.

Kitchen said she would bring an application forward to change the name of the road and ask the community to suggest alternatives. The renaming process would take months of reviewing the costs of the name change, the public safety implications and the opinions of the community.

