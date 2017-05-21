'Click it or Ticket' campaign's enforcement begins Monday

Click it or Ticket. Photo: Seatbelt Solutions

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign’s enforcement period starts Monday.

The enforcement period will last for a two-week window surrounding Memorial Day, from May 22-June 4, according to TxDOT

Texas law enforcement will be actively ticketing drivers and their passengers who are not buckled up, or whose children are not in the appropriate booster seat or child passenger safety seat. Children younger than 8-years-old must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they’re taller than 4-feet 5- inches.

In 2016, 994 people died because they weren’t wearing seat belts, an increase of nine percent more than 908 unbelted fatalities recorded in 2015.

TxDOT said wearing a seat belt helps keep occupants from being ejected in a crash and increases the chances of surviving by 45 percent in a car, and up to 60 percent in a truck.

Texas law requires everyone in a car to buckle up or face fines and court costs up to $200. If a child is not properly restrained, they driver faces fines up to $250 plus court costs.

