Coast Guard conducting search and rescue in Houston

With thousands of people stranded in their flooded homes in the Houston area, the U.S. Coast Guard has begun urban search and rescue efforts in the city.

Five MH-65 Dolphins Helicopters are conducting rescues in the area. Over 300 rescues have been conducted by the Coast Guard so far.

If you are in need of rescue, call 911 or the U.S. Coast Guard Houston Command Center at 281-464-4851

The Coast Guard offers the following advice if you are in an emergency flooding situation.

Stay calm, do not panic.

Do not go into the attic, rescuers from the air cannot see you.

Get to high ground immediately.

Mark the roof to be seen from the air. Wave sheets, towels, to be noticed from the air.

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston is requesting additional HH-60 Jayhawk Helicopters from New Orleans and support from the Air National Guard to support rescue efforts.

© 2017 KHOU-TV