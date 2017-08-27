Donate: Coastal Bend Blood Center, 3 News partner for blood drive

Heart in hand, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - As the region begins to clean up and recover from Hurricane Harvey, it's now clear there's a need for blood donations.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center in partnership with 3 News is accepting blood donations at the station Monday, Aug. 28.

Two bloodmobiles will be at 3 News, located at 5002 S. Padre Island Drive, from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. accepting all blood types. However, O+ and O- types are especially needed because those are the types most used throughout the community, said Lynn Hipp of the Coast Blend Blood Center.

More: Recovering after Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

The organization carries a four-day supply of blood used by the region's hospitals. Because of Hurricane Harvey's approach, the center had to stop donations and now are facing a true need.

"We can't support the needs of the hospitals without people like you," Hipp said.

© 2017 KIII-TV