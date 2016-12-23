H-E-B Feast of Sharing
Our Heather Guajardo reports from the American Bank Center with how you can take part in this years Feast of Sharing. The annual Feast of sharing will be located in the American Bank Center's Exhibit Hall from 11 am- 3pm. Food, entertainment, and activities for little ones can all be expected. Organizers also noted that the RTA will provide rides, 500 flu shots will be made available, and even home bound meals will be given to those in need.
Heather Guajardo, KIII 10:22 AM. CST December 23, 2016
