Correctional officer dies after 'use of force' incident

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

GATESVILLE - A female correctional officer passed away in a medical emergency Friday afternoon, following a “use of force” incident with an inmate, according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) press release.

Shana Tedder, 41, was pronounced deceased at 3:22 p.m. at the Christina Melton Crain Unit.

Tedder complained of shortness of breath, walked to another area of the prison to rest, and then collapsed, according to the press release.

Prison staff performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, and they were unable to revive the officer.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time,” Jason Clark, TDCJ Director of Public Information, said in a statement.

Tedder worked for the TDCJ for 12 years.

© 2017 KCEN-TV