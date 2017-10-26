10,000 PLANTS: Look inside the largest marijuana grow bust in Hill County

CENTRAL TEXAS -- Law enforcement has stopped what might have been the largest marijuana growing operation ever found in Hill County.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said roughly 10,000 marijuana plants were located in 13 different locations in the eastern part of the county.

The operation was so massive that it included temporary living quarters for workers, gathering areas to harvest the plants and even a kitchen area. It took three days to eradicate the plants. And, the sheriff's office said on-site forensic work and cleanup could continue through Friday.

Forensic and physical evidence that was gathered could help identify those involved in the operation, the Hill County Sheriff's Office said. But, as of Thursday, no suspects had been identified.

Hill County deputies said they were first notified of the situation on Monday, after they were contacted by the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.

"We appreciate the assistance provided by Sheriff Elmer Tanner and Capt. Stan Farmer of the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, both Navarro Mills and Lake Whitney U.S. Corp of Engineers," the Hill County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

We will update this story if and when arrests are made.

