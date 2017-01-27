$10,000 trailer stolen from local industrial yard

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police have released surveillance video of a suspect accused of stealing trailer valued at more than $10,000.

The crime happened at an industrial yard along the 5800 block of Leopard last Thursday. Police say they need help to identify the suspects accused of taking the trailer.

Security video has just been released showing the driver of a pickup truck driving onto the property. The suspects got out and and hooked the truck up to a dumpster style trailer and drove away.

If you recognize the truck in these photos, you're asked to call police at 886-2600.

