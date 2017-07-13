11-year-old accused of making false report turned herself in

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 11-year-old girl facing possible charges of making a false report to the Corpus Christi Police Department turned herself in to authorities Tuesday after the juvenile court issued a directive to apprehend her.

The directive was requested by the juvenile court and issued by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office Monday.

Police say the 11-year-old was reported missing June 23 in the area of Holly and Sacky Drive, near the Corpus Christi Trade Center. Police began looking for her and her supposed abductor, but moments after an Amber Alert was issued, she turned up safe and sound near her home.

Authorities said it turns out it was a made up story and have now filed their case against that child.

The girl was brought before a juvenile court judge for a detention hearing. They are now reviewing to see if charges will be filed. If they are, she could face 180 days in jail or up to a $2,000 fine.

Along with the 11-year-old girl who police initially sought charges against, a 16-year-old and 14-year-old may be among the juveniles suspected of calling in the false report. It still has not been decided if a directive to apprehend those two will be issued.

© 2017 KIII-TV