27-year old shooting victim identified by Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man that was killed during a home invasion on Longview late Tuesday night.

Jordan Rivera, 27, was killed when he and two other men allegedly tried to rob another man at a home along the 200 block of Longview.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it was around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday when three men attempted to rob the home. One of the suspects was known to a resident of the home, and the other two were wearing masks.

During the robbery attempt, two 23-year-old men that were at the home were shot, one of them several times, and were taken to the hospital. A resident of the home shot and killed Rivera who was wearing a mask. Rivera had gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

During Wednesday afternoon's SWAT operation near the intersection of Carroll Lane and Holly Road, police believed one of the robbery suspects was locked in a room at the Carroll Lane Apartments. However, they were later informed that the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jesus Guerra, was at a location on Leopard Street. When officers arrived, he turned himself in.

Guerra was booked on an aggravated robbery warrant with a $500,000 bond.

© 2018 KIII-TV