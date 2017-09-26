41-year-old man arrested for assaulting, choking ex-girlfriend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police arrested a 41-year-old male after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Monday night in the 2900 block of McKinzie Road.

Officers said the 55-year-old female victim told them she and the suspect, identified as James Gunter, had broken up in the morning. She believes the suspect borrowed a neighbors phone to tell her he had left their apartment. When she returned, he was hiding in the back yard.

The victim said Gunter entered through the rear door and and yelled at her, punching her and choking her until she became lightheaded. She broke away and went outside but was chased by Gunter. He grabbed her and pulled her back inside the residence, putting his hand over her mouth to keep her from yelling.

At some point, Gunter fell and the victim ran to a neighbors house to call police.

Officers found Gunter passed out in the back yard. They said he was extremely intoxicated and was checked out by medics. He was then transported to the City Detention Center facing charges of assault family violence.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV